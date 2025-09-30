GEG and MYEIC Jointly Organize the “Made in Macao” Event Organizer Competition, Now Open for Registration by Eligible Macau SMEs and Youth Startups

As the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Macau to promote the “Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses” business model, Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) has proactively supported the sustainable development of local SMEs and young entrepreneurs through practical actions for many years. With the support of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) of the Macau SAR Government, GEG is partnering with the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre (“MYEIC”) to co-organize the “Made in Macao” Event Organizer Competition. Targeted at eligible local SMEs and youth startups, applications are open until October 10. The winner will receive a contract worth MOP200,000 and the opportunity to organize a two-day “Made in Macao” market at GEG’s back of house areas on November 27 and 28.

The competition is open to Macau-registered SMEs and youth startups. Applicants must be Macau residents aged between 18 and 44. Each enterprise may submit a maximum of one proposal themed around “Made in Macao”, focusing on promoting local SMEs and Macau-made products. The proposal should include 10 to 14 booths and demonstrate thoughtful consideration of venue layout, stage design, installation, decorative ambiance, and merchant recruitment. Evaluations will be based on five criteria: “Creativity & Theme”, “Functionality”, “Execution Quality”, “Sustainability”, and “Ability to Support Local SMEs and Promote the ‘Made in Macao’ Principle”. This competition aims to enhance participants’ competencies in event management, covering the entire process from concept development and planning to onsite implementation. It also serves as a platform for other local SMEs to showcase their products and expand business opportunities.

The competition guidelines and registration form are now available. All eligible enterprises and youth startups are welcome to participate. More details and the registration form can be accessed via QR code on the event poster. Moving forward, GEG will continue to launch diverse initiatives to support local SMEs and young entrepreneurs, helping them explore wider growth opportunities and fostering a path toward mutual success.

