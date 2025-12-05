GEG and MYEIC Jointly Organize the “Made in Macau” Market to Help Local SMEs and Youth Startups Expand Business Opportunities

As the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Macau to promote the “Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses” collaboration model, Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) has long supported the sustainable development of local SMEs and young entrepreneurs through concrete initiatives. With the support of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) of the Macau SAR Government, GEG partnered with the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre (“MYEIC”) to co-organize a two-day “Made in Macau” Market at the back-of-house area of Galaxy Macau™, offering a complimentary sales and display platform for 10 local SMEs and start-ups to showcase their brands and products directly to GEG team members. The event achieved remarkable results, with enthusiastic participation from team members. It not only brought direct additional revenue to the exhibitors, but also further demonstrated the market appeal of locally made products. In addition, the market was curated and executed by the winning team of the earlier “Made in Macau” Event Organizer Competition, giving young entrepreneurs valuable hands-on experience in event planning and execution under the professional guidance of GEG’s Procurement and Warehousing team while simultaneously providing a networking and display platform for other participating SMEs.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ms. Sanna Leong, Manager of Commerce and Business Development Division of IPIM; Mr. Peter Chow, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Warehousing of GEG; and Mr. Andy Ng, Director of MYEIC. Mr. Peter Chow said in his speech, “GEG is delighted to co-host the ‘Made in Macau’ Market and the ‘Made in Macau’ Event Organizer Competition with MYEIC. Through this platform, we aim to encourage young entrepreneurs to unleash their creativity and strengthen their professional skills during the planning and execution process. At the same time, we hope to create more business opportunities for SMEs and foster their sustainable development.” Mr. Andy Ng mentioned in his speech, “The collaboration with GEG not only opens the channel for local SMEs and start-ups to connect, but also enhances the visibility of locally made products, reflecting GEG’s commitment to its ‘Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses’ collaboration model and ongoing support for local enterprises and Macau’s economic diversification.” The earlier “Made in Macau” Event Organizer Competition, designed to strengthen local start-ups’ capabilities in event planning and execution, attracted enthusiastic participation from numerous teams. Following a comprehensive evaluation based on “Creativity & Theme”, “Functionality”, “Execution Quality”, “Sustainability”, and “Ability to Support Local SMEs and Promote the ‘Made in Macau’ Principle”, Axon Space Interior Design Engineering Co., Ltd. was selected as the winner and awarded a curation contract worth MOP200,000 at the ceremony.

Exhibitors included local SMEs and start-ups, businesses certified as “Certified Shops” by the Macao Consumer Council, and traditional and emerging brands specializing in cultural and creative products and artisanal foods. Beyond waiving booth fees, GEG provided design and promotional support through the curation team to help exhibitors effectively showcase their brands and boost product visibility and sales. Many exhibitors reported robust sales and expressed gratitude for the active support of GEG team members. Meanwhile, GEG’s procurement team facilitated supplier registration for participating businesses and introduced its procurement standards and requirements, laying the groundwork for future collaboration. The market also embraced eco-friendly practices, incorporating recyclable designs in booth construction, tableware, and waste sorting. Interactive activities such as eco-friendly tote bag redemption was also introduced to promote green awareness among team members.

GEG remains committed to creating growth opportunities for local SMEs through diverse initiatives. Next January, GEG will host a Coffee Expo (“Expo”) at the Galaxy International Convention Center, offering local and regional businesses a professional platform to showcase their products and build business connections. To further support the development of local creative talent, earlier, GEG and MYEIC launched a logo and name design competition for the Expo, with the winning entry to be featured across all promotional materials. Additional details about the Expo will be announced soon. Furthermore, GEG continues to organize the “GEG SME Series” of activities, including networking sessions, seminars, and professional training programs. This year’s highlights include the “Technology Innovation Enterprises Sharing and Business Matching Session”, offering business matching opportunities for tech start-ups, and the “Quality Enhancement Certification Program”, launched in collaboration with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (“CPTTM”) to support qualified suppliers through training and certification. For the second consecutive year, GEG also sponsored the “SME Digitalization Support Services 2025”, organized by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau and CPTTM, empowering SMEs to embrace digital transformation. Looking ahead, GEG will continue to strengthen its collaboration with SMEs and explore diverse partnership models to achieve mutual growth and success.

Like this: Like Loading...