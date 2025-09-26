GEG Extends Care and Home Repair Assistance to Peng On Tung Service Users

In response to Super Typhoon Ragasa, the Macau SAR Government swiftly implemented effective preparedness and civil protection measures. Various sectors of the community actively cooperated and worked together to enhance public safety, supporting post-typhoon efforts to assist with the city’s orderly recovery and return to daily life. Upholding the philosophy of “what is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community”, Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) has worked alongside different social service organizations in Macau over the years to show care and compassion for the community. Today, GEG organized its team members to pay caring visits to household users of the Peng On Tung Tele-Assistance Service (“Peng On Tung”) under the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao (“UGAMM”). During the visits, GEG team members delivered each household with a care package. In addition, professional technicians were arranged to conduct safety inspections of electrical appliances and power systems, reflecting GEG’s commitment to actively support the community through practical action and genuine care. GEG team members visited the homes of several single-living elderly and other Peng On Tong users this afternoon. During the visits, the team members engaged warmly with the service users, helped tidy up their households, and delivered care packages filled with fresh fruits and daily essentials, spreading love and warmth in a harmonious atmosphere. Additionally, accompanying professional technicians conducted on-site safety inspections and repairs of household electrical appliances and power systems for the families to ensure home safety. Prior to the typhoon, GEG, in coordination with Peng On Tung, arranged for its team member to make caring calls to over 100 Peng On Tung elderly service users, sharing important safety information on precautionary measures and evacuation guidelines, and reminding seniors to closely monitor the Macau SAR Government’s typhoon alerts. A GEG team member who participated in the caring visit and outreach calls shared, “Through these activities, I was able to offer my support and contribute to the community’s typhoon preparedness and relief efforts. More importantly, I truly felt the spirit of mutual support among colleagues and a strong sense of unity with the social service teams as we worked together to safeguard our community.” Upholding the corporate philosophy of “Community at Heart, Empathy in Action”, GEG has worked closely with various social service providers to support the community.

Since 2010, GEG has continuously supported Peng On Tung for 15 consecutive years, making multiple donations to UGAMM’s Peng On Tung Charity Foundation to assist financially disadvantaged users in obtaining Peng On Tung’s services, embodying the spirit of mutual support. Moving forward, GEG will continue to proactively foster a more comprehensive community care network.

