This summer, one of England’s longest-running music festivals, Glastonbury, will welcome its first K-pop artist as a headliner: Seventeen. The group, which performed last January in Macau, will headline the Pyramid Stage alongside Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, Shania Twain, LCD Soundsystem, and PJ Harvey, among others, Rolling Stone has reported.

In January, Seventeen premiered a new song, “The Meaning of Meeting,” at a concert in Macau’s Olympic Sports Center Stadium in China. The group, which released a video for the song using footage from its concerts in Macau, sang the song in Mandarin.

Although they have released Chinese versions of their songs before, the release of “The Meaning Meeting” marked the first time the group released an original song only in Mandarin.The single followed the October release of Seventeen’s most recent album, Seventeenth Heaven, and last April’s FML.

“In every language we sing in, we try to show Seventeen as we are,” group member S.Coups told Rolling Stone. “And I know that people whose native language is not Korean have to work hard to understand our message. So when we record, we want to try as hard as they do when they listen to our music so we can share that together.”

There were two concerts in Macau, in January featuring Korean boy band “Seventeen,” which filled Taipa’s streets with thousands of fans.

Residents filed several complaints protesting the high volume of the music, the traffic congestion and the construction of the stage, among other aspects while several lawmakers questioned the capacity of the government to organize such events.

