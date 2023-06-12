Gov’t acts on aviation sector liberalization

The local government has moved decisively to liberalize Macau’s aviation sector.

The Executive Council (ExCo) announced last Friday it had concluded an evaluation of the draft bill to establish the new legal regime regulating the civil aviation market.

The change will end Air Macau’s monopoly as Macau’s only flag carrier and allow other players to enter the market and base their operations at the Macau International Airport.

The president of the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM), Pun Wa Kin, said he hoped the Legislative Assembly (AL) would approve the new legal regime before the current contract between the government and Air Macau ends in November this year.

Pun was speaking Friday afternoon at the ExCo press conference at the government’s headquarters.

“This bill aims to transform the former concession system into a licensing system that will allow more companies to establish an operational base in Macau,” the president of AACM said.

“The bill will implement the government policy of gradually opening the local aviation market and I believe that will help to develop more international air routes and a network of other air routes,” he said.

The bill proposes a new licensing system for commercial passenger air transportation that requires companies wishing to operate from Macau to obtain an operating license.

Among other financial as well as technical requirements, the companies must be legally incorporated in Macau and must have Macau as their main location for business.

Responding to media questions, Pun denied that the government already has potential candidates for licenses, saying the law has not yet been approved.

The bill has now been referred to the AL which will, as per normal procedure, schedule a date for its discussion and approval by the lawmakers upon its first reading. After that, it will be further discussed at one of the AL Standing Committees before going to the plenary for a final vote.