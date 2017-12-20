Gov’t announces 2017 recipients of decorations

The government announced the Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit awarded for 2017 by the MSAR yesterday, and they will be given to 42 individuals and organizations in recognition of achievement, outstanding contribution and distinguished service.

The awards for Decorations of Honor include the Decoration of Honor – Grand Lotus, the Decoration of Honor – Golden Lotus and the Decoration of Honor – Silver Lotus.

Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the image and reputation of the MSAR.

Recipients of the Decoration of Honor – Golden Lotus award will be given to Choi Lai Hang, current Chief Superintendent of Macau Customs, who was recently appointed as coordinator for the Security Forces Co-ordination Office.

Decoration of Honor – Silver Lotus will be awarded to Lei Loi Tak, and Vong Kok Seng.

The awards also include seven types of Medal of Merit, covering professions, industry and commerce, tourism, education, culture, philanthropy and sports as well as medals for Distinguished Service.

Meanwhile Certificates of Merit, including the Honorific Title – Prestige and the Honorific Title – Merit, are given to commend local residents or others who have made a major contribution to the reputation, development or social progress of the city.

The Honorific Title – Prestige will be awarded to Loreto de Guia Mijares Jr., the non-resident Filipino worker who saved an old couple during Typhoon Hato.

The ceremony to award the Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit to the recipients will be held in mid-January 2018.

MSAR marks 18 th anniversary with series of events

THE LOCAL government is holding a series of events to mark the 18th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR, kicking off with a flag raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square at 8 a.m. today. The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will be offering the public a commemorative postmarking service, the Government Information Bureau said in a statement. It will be organized from a temporary counter at Macao Post’s Senado Square headquarters in the city center. The franking service is available from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. today. In addition, at 9 p.m., the Macao Government Tourism Office will stage a fireworks display at the waterfront near Macau Tower. Another event coinciding with the SAR’s anniversary is a flower show titled “Exploring the Golden Hills – Winter Flower Show”, which features more than 50,000 winter and festive blooms displayed at the Taipa Houses. The show will run until January 7.

Share this: Tweet





