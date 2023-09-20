Gov’t assures no personal data transfer on One Account Hengqin service booking

Although booking for some public services on Hengqin is now possible through the government One Account app, no personal data is transferred across the border, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) pledged yesterday.

The app was updated yesterday and new services added, including public counter services in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Users have previously been able to book such services in Macau via the app.

Seven services are currently available for booking on the app, including commercial registration, social security, notarial services, real property registration, catering venue authorization, pharmaceuticals retail authorization and trademark registration.

After making a booking on the app, users will get a QR code, which they can use to obtain their booking tickets at the public office in Hengqin.

While making bookings on the app, users must enter personal data, such as their ID and cellphone numbers. Asked if the data will be transferred to Hengqin, SAFP Deputy Director Chan Chi Kin pledged no personal data will be sent from Macau.

The local Personal Data Protection Law has stringent regulations on the transfer of personal data collected in Macau to external locations.

“The QR code is for booking purposes and contains no personal data,” the official said.

He also said “no user is forced to use [the app],” hinting that users with cybersecurity concerns may opt to physically line up at counters instead.

Meanwhile, it was revealed at a previous government press conference that the fully electronic ID renewal service will be available by the end of the year at the earliest.

Asked about the latest progress, director for the Identification Services Bureau Chao Wai Ieng said his bureau is currently testing the service. Because of legal issues, a set of Executive Regulations authorizing the bureau to make that maneuver will be crucial to the commencement of the service.

“The exact roll-out date will be announced in due course,” the official said, explaining that the service is necessary as his bureau foresees a rise in ID renewal over the next three years.

Yesterday’s press conference also heard the announcement that booking public services on the app will be expanded from nine public entities to 28, covering over 600 services in areas such as tax, employment, social welfare, identity service, municipal service, notarial service and immigration service.

Another change to the app’s functions is the update of registered address with the government. Users are now allowed to update their contact addresses on the app. A total of 23 public entities are offering the service, and users can choose to update all the addresses at once or only some of them. They can also change the addresses for their children.

If users only change their addresses with some of the entities, these entities will contact them with whatever addresses are in their database, the press conference was told.