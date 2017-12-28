Gov’t awards MOP760m for Seac Pai Van School facilities

The government has granted a total of MOP760 million for the construction of school and education facilities on plot CN6a at Seac Pai Van, Coloane.

The contract is made out to a consortium of companies consisting of Companhia de Decoração San Kei Ip, Limitada and Sociedade de Construção e Engenharia — Grupo de Construção de Xangai — SCG (Macau), Limitada that will undertake the works over 669 days. The Chief Executive’s order, published yesterday in the Official Gazette, authorizes the contract which is a result from the public tender that concluded on April 19 this year. A total of 17 proposals were tendered.

The consortium proposed to perform the works in 669 days for MOP762.9 million. The final contract price is a slight reduction from the original tender, and sets out a total of MOP759.01 million, split into three installments. The first instalment of MOP98.15 million was paid this year, the second instalment (MOP260.6 million) is due in 2018, and the third instalment (MOP400.34 million) is due in 2019.

According to the public tender, the educational facilities will include construction works for kindergarten, primary and secondary education, technical-professional training, a center for language training, dormitories and a technical-professional training center for artistic, cultural and creative education.

During the policy address for the sector for 2018, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam stated that the technical- professional training center is intended to be devoted to training culinary and gastronomical skills, in light of UNESCO’s recent classification of Macau as a creative gastronomy city. RM

