Gov’t breast cancer pilot scheme detects at-risk group of 600 people

A pilot scheme targeting breast cancer detection that commenced in October last year has identified 599 people as being at a higher risk of developing the disease, Acting Director for Health Cheng Seng Ip has disclosed.

The data was released in response to a written inquiry by lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng.

During the first two months of the scheme, 3,925 people have participated in screening. The 15.3% identified as being more at risk have undergone additional X-ray screening.

The health official pledged that additional studies would be conducted, inviting more medical entities to participate in the screening scheme, following the success of the breast cancer detection pilot.

Currently, the five-year survival rate of breast cancer patients is 88.5%, the official added, describing the figure as “relatively good.”

As for lung cancer, another pilot scheme, begun in 2019, has been targeting veteran smokers and those with a family history of lung cancer. As part of the scheme, patients have undergone low-dosage computed tomography (CT) scanning free-of-charge.

Among the first 100 test-takers in this scheme, two participants were diagnosed with lung cancer. The smoking cessation out-patient department at local health centers will continue their efforts in promoting these services, the official added.

Meanwhile, 53 blood pressure and weight gauging stations are in operation at local health centers, helping residents to detect any chronic diseases they may have early.

In addition, the health official pledged that efforts in education, promotion, examination and detection will be maintained, improving general health outcomes for Macau locals. AL