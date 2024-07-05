Gov’t busts 185 illegal drivers

The Labour Affairs Bureau and Public Security Police have intensified efforts to combat illegal employment, with 185 people caught working as unauthorized drivers since January 2023. The bureau stated that, as part of 1,487 operations to combat illegal work over the past 18 months, a total of 630 suspected illegal workers were identified. Of these, 185 were involved in unlawful driving activities. Regulations stipulate that mainland Chinese drivers can only engage in cross-border transportation between the mainland and Macau. Those who take on other jobs within Macau are considered illegal workers, with their employers also facing criminal liability.

