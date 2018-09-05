Gov’t called to take back lands for failed theme park

Lawmakers Ella Lei and Lei Chan U held a press conference yesterday urging the government to reclaim the idle island lots located next to Estr. Alm. Marques Esparteiro.

The land in question was first granted in March 1997 for the development of a theme park named Ocean Park, which would include a series of leisure facilities, among them an aquarium and a plant garden. The land spans an area of 134,891 square meters.

In the contract, the government has clearly mentioned the land’s development term. For instance, the company has to complete the development of the foundation facility of four zones within 24 months.

“However, as we all know, the land has been granted for more than 21 years, and remains undeveloped,” the lawmakers stated in their press release.

Lei claims she submitted inquiries to the relevant government authority several times in the past regarding the land’s reclaiming procedure.

In January 2017, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works at the Land, Public Works and Transport (DSSOPT) replied to Lei claiming that the government has been following the case and will announce the results to the public.

“Since the moment the government claimed it was following the case until now, one year and eight months have passed. When can the government finish the works?’ Lei questioned.

“It is such a beautiful land. It is a finished land from sea reclamation. It is a land which can be used immediately. Why can’t we use it to build something [for public services],” Lei questioned, further remarking that “the land is next to such a beautiful coastline. Why can’t it be opened for public usage? […] We absolutely believe that there are conditions [for the government to take back the land].”

In Lei’s opinion, the land is “very suitable” for building public houses. In addition, she suggested increasing the green area and expanding activity spaces at the locations.

Currently, two zones of the land are being used for storage. The developer was responsible for building public roads on the relevant sites.

“Why is the most [illegally] occupied lands these areas? Is the government using them? Is the developer? Or has the developer lent the lands to other parties?” Lei questioned.

