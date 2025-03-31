Gov’t claims works coordination is improving to avoid repeated excavation

The government has said that the coordination among different entities related to roadworks has been improving to avoid repeated excavation on public roads and streets.

Such a response came in response to an inquiry from lawmaker Ella Lei, who noted the continuous and successive roadworks in many locations across the territory.

In response, the government said, “In recent years, the Roadwork Coordination Taskforce has improved the approval process, systems, and coordination among construction entities for roadworks,” adding, “A comprehensive review is underway, especially for large-scale road projects, intending to continually enhance coordination under the principle of ‘continuous improvement and ongoing optimization.’”

According to the roadworks coordination group, the review’s primary focus is minimizing residents’ disruptions during construction.

In the same response, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) stated that regarding the projects under this entity, “it maintains regular communication with relevant departments and contractors,” noting that such coordination “helps reduce repeated road excavations, ensures full manpower and equipment deployment, and improves site management.”

The IAM also added that work hours may be extended as needed for the most critical sections to accelerate progress, minimize the duration of construction work, and minimize the impact on the public.

The Bureau said to apply the same standards for third-party projects involving trenching and utility installation, enforcing strict monitoring of contractors, and enforcing deadlines to reduce road closures and inconvenience.

In the inquiry, submitted through the Legislative Assembly, the lawmaker called on the authorities to explain the need for so many roadworks at many locations, noting the inconveniences for traffic, residents, and businesses.

Lei noted that according to government information, this year, the government and utilities companies submitted 69 construction proposals, an increase of 15% year over year.

Of those, 39 are large-scale projects that take plawce on main roads and are expected to last for periods longer than 30 days, an increase (by 39%) compared to last year.

Citing public concern, she called on the government to improve coordination and oversight of road projects and inform the public earlier about detours and traffic changes. She also urged the government to actively seek public feedback to minimize disruptions to daily life, commerce, and traffic.

Platform for coordination of roadworks available for entities

Following interdepartmental coordination and following the guidelines of the Roadwork Coordination Taskforce, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) have made some of the features of the “Roadworks Management Platform” available to private entities on a trial basis.

The features include the first application, renewal, consultation of application progress, and submission of missing documents.

DSAT and IAM said the goal is to simplify and facilitate administrative tasks for applicants. DSAT also added that it will closely monitor the results of this trial phase to assess a further expansion of functionalities.