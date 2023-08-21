Gov’t committed to retaining ‘changing-charging’ e-motorbike strategy

The government has committed to introducing parallel battery changing and charging for e-motorcycles, although riders prefer the charging mode.

Currently, the city has over 120,000 motorcycles, of which fewer than 1,000 are electric-powered.

According to a parliamentary committee report on the promotion and utilization of e-motorcycle, the government found the mode of battery changing unsuitable for Macau.

In Taiwan, where the use of e-motorcycles has thrived, battery charging docks have been set up across different cities. When an e-motorcycle runs low on battery power, the rider can drive to the nearest charging dock with charged batteries available to replace batteries one-for-one.

Macau employed the same strategy some years ago, with several battery charging dock and changing stations in several locations but closed them. Only a few remain.

The reason cited is low use of the service. Only 20% applicants opted for battery changing, according to the government motorcycle replacement scheme. Later, it was discovered that most riders were unwilling to pay the surcharge for the battery changing option.

The government insisted on the battery changing mode because it of its convenience for food deliverers, as they are always on the move. The changing mode takes about a minute for each replacement and is more suitable for them.

Some lawmakers noted the 21 gas stations across the city would be wonderful facilities to help with the situation, even with 10 of them having battery changing docks. This model is actually widely used in Taiwan, with battery changing docks set right outside gas stations for bikers.

Meanwhile, the government has plans to establish 500 charging stations at 42 parking lots with motorcycle parking spaces, which equates to about five to 10 stations at each parking lot.