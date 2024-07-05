Gov’t cracks down on illegal construction

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) recently demolished an unauthorized roof in Macau as part of ongoing efforts against development that occurs without requisite permits. The bureau received complaints about the roof of a downtown building. Upon inspection, they found metal structures and fences erected without proper permits. Stop-work orders and scheduled hearings were issued, with one structure voluntarily demolished by the deadline, while the other required intervention from the Interdepartmental Working Group on Demolition and Clearance who took down the second roof structure. Under the Urban Construction Legal Regime, fines for illegal builds and penalties for ignoring orders have been increased.

