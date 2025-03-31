Gov’t extends support to Myanmar following devastating earthquake

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai has sent a message of sympathy to Myanmar’s leader, Min Aung Hlaing, following the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday.

The 7.7-magnitude quake has killed more than 1,644 people and caused widespread infrastructure damage.

In a statement, Sam expressed his sorrow on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and its residents.

He extended condolences to the victims’ families, the injured, and all those affected. He also praised the efforts of rescue personnel working on relief operations.

The Chief Executive reaffirmed the city’s solidarity with the Myanmar people and its readiness to provide assistance for disaster relief and reconstruction.

Meanwhile, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is closely monitoring the situation.

So far, it has received one request for assistance and several inquiries, mainly concerning flight disruptions and transportation issues.

One local resident in Thailand sought help after missing a flight due to road closures, and the MGTO’s local representative provided assistance.

The bureau has issued a Level 1 Travel Alert for both Myanmar and Thailand, advising local residents to stay alert and reconsider travel plans.

MGTO director Helena de Senna Fernandes emphasized that although the local situation is improving, passengers should remain cautious, as road congestion, long airport queues, and potential flight delays may still occur.

Fernandes also reassured the public that there are no immediate plans to increase the travel warning for Thailand or send charter flights, highlighting that the situation is not yet deemed extremely dangerous.

Additionally, emergency contact information has been sent to 1,475 Macau residents currently roaming in Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.

Meanwhile, three non-governmental organizations in Macau—The Red Cross, World Vision Macau, and Caritas—have established donation accounts to assist victims of the recent earthquake. These organizations are raising funds to support ongoing relief efforts.

Hong Kong has deployed a 51-member rescue team to provide emergency support in disaster-affected areas. Medical support is also part of the mission, with two doctors and two nurses joining the operation.