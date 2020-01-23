Gov’t hopes to revitalize Inner Harbor area with Wanzai ferry route

The reopening of the ferry route between the Inner Harbor and the Wanzai Port in Zhuhai, set to take place today, is expected to help revitalize the area of the Inner Harbor, bringing more people to visit this part of the city.

To prepare for the revitalization, a delegation of the Economic Bureau (DSE) and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) visited several old shops in the area to provide advice to the shop owners on how to make use of this new opportunity, the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance said in a statement.

According to the statement, the government officials see the reopening of this route as an opportunity for the old neighborhoods, but they expressed concerns that local businesses, mostly traditional shops, might not be ready to receive the new tourism flow.

To prepare the businesses, the government is offering to help with the installation of devices to allow electronic payment, as well as planning a series of cultural and creative projects for this area, promoting it and advertising it through several networks.

Besides, the government expects that these shops can be included in the plan to promote the so-called “traditional stores with special characteristics.”

For the time being, the government is targeting shops and commercial spaces located in the Inner Harbor in places such as Praça de Ponte e Horta, Rua dos Ervanários and Rua de Cinco de Outubro, promoting activities based on local gastronomy and the district’s unique atmosphere.

It is also collaborating with local artists to allow them the opportunity to participate in artistic recreation of old neighborhoods, such as mural painting activities.

The ferry service, now resumed, was stopped about four years ago when the mainland authorities claimed that the pier on the Zhuhai side had no safety conditions to continue to operate. RM