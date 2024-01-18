Gov’t inaugurates new leadership to statistics bureau

The new director and deputy director of the government’s Statistics and Census Services (DSEC) were inaugurated in the presence of their superintendent yesterday morning, the bureau announced in a statement.

Vong Sin Man and Lai Ka Chon were sworn in yesterday before Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong as director and deputy director of the bureau.

Vong holds a Bachelor’s degree in management from the University of East Asia, the predecessor of the University of Macau, a Master in Economics from the Jinan University in Guangzhou and a Master in Management from the National Academy of Governance cum the Peking University. He has worked at the DSEC, the Office of the then Secretary for Economy and Finance, the Monetary Authority of Macao and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

Meanwhile, Lai holds a Bachelor in Computing from the then Macau Polytechnic Institute and a Master in Software Engineering from the University of Macau. He had worked at the then Economic Bureau before starting his career at the current bureau in December 2010.

Describing this year as the “opening year of Macau’s economic diversification,” Lei demands the DSEC to “continuously improve statistical services using scientific, objective and advanced methodologies that are geared to the development trend of the economy.”

In addition, the government also announced yesterday the extension of the directorship of Director of Culture Leong Wai Man and Cultural Development Fund Executive member Chan Ka Io at the Macao Orchestra Company, Ltd. The re-appointment will be effective for a year from Jan. 24.

The future of the remaining director, Hoi Kin Wa, had no reference in yesterday’s Official Gazette. Hoi is part of the management of the Macao Youth Symphony Orchestra Association and has strong networks in the music circle in Guangdong.

As for the new Public Assets Supervision and Management Bureau that will be established on Feb. 1, the appointment of its leadership was also announced yesterday in the Official Gazette.

Sonia Chan, Secretary for Administration and Justice between December 2014 and December 2019, was appointed the director of the new bureau. Meanwhile, she will continue working as an advisor to Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng. She holds degrees in law from two mainland universities.

Lio Chi Hon, also with legal and investigation backgrounds, was appointed the deputy director of the new bureau. During Chan’s appointment as secretary, Lio was an advisor at her office.