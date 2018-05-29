Gov’t: ‘Innovative’ joint border solution

The Secretary for Security is positive about the joint implementation of immigration checkpoints across all of Macau’s land borders, Wong Sio Chak’s office revealed yesterday in response to lawmaker Leong Sun Iok’s written inquiry.

“The government has an open attitude regarding the comprehensive implementation of an innovative checkpoint mode of joint checkpoints and one checkpoint across all of Macau’s land border gates,” the office said.

“At the current stage, it has already been confirmed that the Macau-Zhuhai checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge and the Qingmao border [new Macau-Guangdong border crossing] will both adopt the new checkpoint method,” the office announced.

Concerning the most frequently used border – the Border Gate – the Office indicated that altering the situation is impractical.

“Due to the design and layout of the Macau Border Gate and the Gongbei Border Gate, nearly all usable spaces have been occupied. In addition, every year, there are 120 million crossings registered [across this border gate]; therefore implementing joint checkpoints will involve large-scale changes in terms of construction on the immigration buildings on both sides,” the Office explained.

“The security authority needs to consider the impact of the construction project. After an evaluation of the Qingmao border gate, [the security authority] will then create a proper plan.” JZ

