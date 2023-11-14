Gov’t looks into racer after online outcry on underage drinking

An investigation has been initiated into the alleged underage drinking of the Formula 4 (F4) winner in the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, a local health official revealed during a radio show.

Director of Health and pulmonologist Alvis Lo disclosed the decision on a TDM-Radio Macau (Chinese) morning phone-in show yesterday.

On Sunday evening, social media users on various platforms started questioning the legitimacy of F4 racer Arvid Lindblad, champion of the F4 race, drinking champagne on the podium after the ceremonial splashing of the alcoholic drink.

Lindblad is 16 years old.

A new law concerning legal drinking age and related topics was enacted on Nov. 5, stipulating that people younger than 18 years old are not permitted to consume beverages with an alcohol content of higher than 1.2% by volume.

Pursuant to the same law, those who supply such drinks to minors will be liable to a penalty as well.

“Traditionally, at award ceremonies of car races, awardees will conduct ‘champagne showers’ to splash champagne around,” Lo said on the radio show. “Nobody – not even this organizing committee – [would] expect them to drink the champagne.”

He said this is probably the reason why the organizing committee had “accidentally and allegedly violated the law.”

Besides initiating an investigation, the organizing committee has also been questioned, the health official disclosed. Should the breach be proven, a fine between MOP1,500 and MOP20,000 will be issued, Lo said.

The racer will also be educated, he added.

Lo indicated that his bureau has suggested the organizing committee replace champagne with a non-alcoholic sparkling drink for the races on the coming weekend.

In response to the same incident, the Sports Bureau issued a statement to express its apologies for “procedural negligence,” adding that reminders on the law will be issued to racers.

From another perspective, lawmaker Ron Lam expressed his views on his social media page. The lawmaker pointed out that during the establishment of the law, Health Bureau (SSM) had made it clear that the law is only applicable to “venues that are open to the public.” His opinion is that the podium is technically a restricted area that is open to authorized personnel only. Despite this, he indicated that he does not agree with this possible loophole, but he still criticized the SSM’s starting an investigation for “covering previous mistakes.”

Lam even provided a video of the podium of a Formula 3 race in the Netherlands in 2014 to rationalize his opinions. It showed that the then 16-year-old Max Verstappen, who won the race, did not drink any of the champagne even when first runner-up Indy Dontje proposed a toast to him. The Dutch legal drinking age is 18 years.