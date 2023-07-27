Gov’t, Kiang Wu mull introducing TCM preparations at hospitals

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) preparations may be introduced in local hospitals, Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) has announced in a statement.

Choi Peng Cheong, president of the ISAF, said in the statement that Macau residents have been trusting and are used to taking Chinese medicine and using such services.

“To promote the development of TCM in Macau, the government is planning to promote the introduction of high-quality TCM preparations from mainland China to use at hospitals in Macau,” Choi was cited as saying in the statement.

According to the statement, a delegation from a TCM hospital in Jiangsu Province has recently visited Macau and met with the ISAF and the management of the private Kiang Wu Hospital.

“The sale and flow of innovative TCM medications [in Macau] will inject vitality to Macau’s TCM market, benefitting more residents and driving the development of the TCM Big Health industry,” Choi said, adding that his authority will support cross-boundary manufacturing of mainland TCM preparations “with full efforts.”

Moreover, he said that his authority will drive the transformation of TCM preparations “with potential” into innovative medications, “piloted by clinical and market values.”

Zhu Yuanhua, head of the Jiangsu delegation, said mainland TCM preparations had been found effective against gout and tumors, among other illnesses. AL