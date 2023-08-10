Gov’t launches tender in Taipa for residential purposes

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) yesterday launched a public tender for the lease of two land plots located in Taipa to build residential developments.

The land plots identified by the codes BT8 and BT9a are two of the group of five land plots that comprise the total area and where the government previously announced it would build a temporary sports and leisure area known as the “tire park” due to the use of old tires in its construction.

The transformation of the area from a leisure area into residential buildings has been debated as many sectors of the society, including a good number of lawmakers, have opposed the idea. Among other claims, they have noted that this part of Taipa is already overcrowded and with a very high density, is being preferred to use the few land plots that are still available in the area to build community facilities for public use.

Several members of the Urban Planning Committee expressed similar opinions , in a meeting in December last year, when the DSSCU proposed the plots for residential purposes but the government side was relentless in moving forward with their idea.

In yesterday’s announcement, the DSSCU said the public tender for the concession of the two plots will continue until noon on Sept. 26 with a dedicated website with all details on the tender to be launched from today.

Plot BT8 has an area of 3,509m2 while BT9a has 3,225m2. The government has classified them for housing. Both are categorized as H2, which means they should be used for residential buildings or mixed use buildings (residential and commercial) in which the residential area needs to be over 50% of the total area, excluding the parking lot.

The tender base price for the plot BT8 has been set at MOP1.136 billion, while for the BT9a the government will accept offers above the price of MOP777 million.

The opening ceremony of the bids for lots BT8 and BT9a will occur on Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.