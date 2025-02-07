Gov’t maintains parcel ban despite USPS policy reversal

The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau has confirmed that it will maintain its stance on suspending the delivery of parcels to the US amid the reversal of the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) policy.

Macau’s postal service, Correios e Telecomunicações (CTT), implemented the suspension on Wednesday night, a day after the USPS announced that it would no longer accept parcels from China and Hong Kong following the US government’s decision to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

However, on Wednesday night, the US rescinded the ban just one day after implementing it.

In a reply to the Times yesterday regarding whether it would reverse its decision as well, the bureau said, “Our arrangement remains unchanged.”

Earlier this week, China announced retaliatory tariffs on select American imports and an antitrust investigation into Google, just minutes after a sweeping levy on Chinese products imposed by US President Donald Trump took effect.

Although this isn’t the first round of tit-for-tat actions between the two countries, analysts said China is much better prepared this time, announcing a slew of measures that go beyond tariffs and cut across different sectors of the US economy.