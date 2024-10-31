Gov’t mulls stiffer fines for unlicensed tour guides

The Legislative Assembly (AL) is reviewing the city’s tour guide regulations proposing to significantly increase penalties for unlicensed tour guides.

The proposed changes aim to strengthen the oversight and professionalism of the tourism industry in Macau.

Under the current law, the fine for unlicensed tour guides ranges from MOP20,000 to MOP30,000.

The proposed amendments would raise the penalty to a range of MOP30,000 to MOP50,000.

Additionally, licensed tour guides who fail to wear their permits while working could face fines of MOP10,000 to MOP20,000, a significant increase from the previous MOP1,000 to MOP5,000 penalty.

The proposed law also introduces a code of conduct for licensed tour guides and says only those with permits from the Tourism Office can legally operate tours.

Furthermore, the bill requires tour operators to exclusively assign guides with the appropriate credentials.

At a recent committee meeting, some lawmakers expressed concerns that the fines for permit infringements were too harsh.

However, committee chairman Chan Chak Mo said tour guides represent Macau’s tourism industry, making tour guide regulation a necessity to maintain the city’s reputation.

The push for these regulatory changes comes amidst a tourism surge after the reopening of the borders in January 2023.

In the first three quarters of this year, the city welcomed 1,497,000 tour group visitors, a 100% increase year-on-year.

Last week, a disturbing incident occurred where mainland tourists were falsely charged RMB200 entrance fees at The Venetian Macao by a tour group operator lacking proper permits.

This incident has further highlighted the need to crack down on unauthorized guiding practices and ensure only qualified, licensed tour guides are providing services.

The new law is intended to address these issues and reinforce the professionalism of Macau’s tourism industry, ensuring visitors have a positive and authentic experience in the city. Victoria Chan