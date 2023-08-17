Gov’t opens public tender for new TUI building at Nam Van

The government yesterday launched the public tender for the first phase (superstructure) of the new facilities for the Court of Final Appeal (TUI) to be built in place of the old Judiciary Police (PJ) headquarters and the old court building, located side-by-side at Nam Van area.

The public tender notice, published in the government’s official gazette, notes that proposals will be received until Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) headquarters at the Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, Nam Kwong Building, 9th floor.

There is no base price for the proposals and the maximum time for the works is 600 working days.

The tender has a progress checkpoint at 300 working days, which includes the conclusion of all the works of revamping the interior part of the building of the old TUI.

The criteria to evaluate the proposals include the price of the bid (50%), the execution time (30%), the experience of the contractor, and quality of the works (20%).

The tender will be awarded to the proposal that gathers most points with a tiebreak following the lower price, if two or more proposals get the same points.