Gov’t plans to offer competitive salary to exceptional students to retain talent

Macau is currently facing a shortage of professionals in various fields, leading the government to plan ahead to retain local graduates.

The government has already recognized the exceptional students studying majors relevant to industries in Macau with approximately a dozen such majors identified. These majors primarily focus on science, engineering, and technology, which have historically had limited enrollment in Macau.

The hope is that the government can convince these students stay and develop their careers in Macau through this plan.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Elsie Ao Ieong, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture and Secretary of the Talents Development Committee, said, “Currently, Macau is experiencing a shortage of professionals in various fields, including computer science, computer applications, networks, specific areas in the health industry, and modern finance.”

“To address this, the plan aims to keep academically gifted students in Macau by offering slightly higher salaries than those offered to local students and encouraging them to seek employment locally,” she added.

The plan also aims to attract international students from top-ranked departments, similar to the approach taken in Hong Kong, where students were taken from programs ranked among the top 100 globally. The plan primarily focuses on outstanding candidates, of which there are, currently, approximately 400, some of whom are still undergoing review.

While the range of the plan currently focuses specifically on students employed in Macau, the Secretary did hint at the possibility of students employed in Hengqin to be part of this plan in the future.

Gov’t explores potential area for outdoor concert

The government is currently exploring potential locations in Macau for the construction of a temporary outdoor performance venue capable of accommodating 50,000 individuals. Ao Ieong said that the government’s preference was to establish the venue in Taipa and there are ongoing efforts to prepare the proposed site and assess its suitability.

Once confirmed, an official announcement will be made promptly. The objective is to host concerts in the first quarter of the upcoming year. Staff Reporter