Gov’t posts healthy budget surplus

Macau closed the first eight months of the year with a surplus of 11.4 billion patacas, according to budget execution data from the Financial Services Bureau. Total revenues reached approximately 69.8 billion patacas, while total expenditures were 58.4 billion. The report shows revenues represent 68% of the approved budget, with expenditures at 57%. Notably, current revenue improved significantly from last year, with gaming taxes accounting for 84.1% of the total revenue. Personnel expenses rose 4.4%, and government investments are on track, with 62% of the planned budget already spent by August.

