Gov’t reclaims Jockey Club

The Macau government announced yesterday that it has officially reclaimed the land upon which the city’s horse racing course sits, covering a total area of 363,192 square meters.

According to information published in the Official Gazette, the lease of the land by the Macau Jockey Club (MJC) began on Dec. 31, 1995 and had been renewed multiple times, including most recently as a 24-year concession until Aug. 31, 2042. However, the government announced in January that the MJC’s concession would be terminated from April 1, 2024.

After the termination, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário reclaimed the land under his authority and determined the total land area to be 363,192 square meters. This land is now private property of the state and the MJC is not entitled to receive any compensation.

The government has not yet determined what the future use of the land will be, with Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng stating at a Legislative Assembly meeting in April that any development would likely take “eight to 10 years.” However, Ho confirmed the land would not be used for gambling activities.

The MJC, operated by the Macau Horse Race Co. since 1989, had been suffering financial losses for several years, with its situation worsening in recent years. The termination of the horse racing concession contract came into effect on April 1.