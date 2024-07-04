Gov’t recover parcel of land in Zone B

Yesterday, the SAR government initiated a collaborative clearance effort involving various departments to reclaim a parcel of state-owned land, spanning approximately 27,000 square meters in Zone B, that had been illegally occupied. The site is currently occupied by vehicles, containers, construction machinery, equipment, and miscellaneous items. The Public Works Bureau had previously commenced procedures for the vacation of the land, mandating that illegal occupants vacate and return the land to the SAR government within a specified timeframe.

