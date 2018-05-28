Gov’t says Pearl Horizon proposal in line with pledges made

The government has reacted to criticism from Pearl Horizon buyers, saying that its proposal to solve the case was made following the principles of “good faith” and in line with promises made to the buyers of the housing units of the development.

The statement comes in reply to the buyers that took the microphones of the TDM radio forum program to air their disapproval of the proposal.

On Thursday evening, a group of over 100 buyers gathered at Polytec’s headquarters to express their discontent with the government’s proposal. At that time, the buyers accused the Secretary for Justice, Sonia Chan, of deceiving them regarding the land-bidding process.

Kou Meng Pok, president of Pearl Horizon Condominium Owners United Association, said he initiated the demonstration to direct buyers’ dissatisfaction towards the government’s proposal.

According to Kou, Polytec, in the past, messaged buyers claiming that it would seek a solution for the Pearl Horizon issue. Kou then called the buyers to be united while their matter is unresolved. Police officers arrived at the assembly and persuaded people to leave the scene.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the government mentioned it had to take many factors into account.

As it was said during a press conference by the government last week, the government feels the Pearl Horizon case is not a matter of public interest. The government also said it is not able to ignore the provisions settled by the Land Law on matters such as public tender. According to them, it is not possible for the government to take on a project, and build it to a specific group of people and for a specific price.

Once more, the government also reaffirmed the “lack of cooperation” from the developer, that “insisted on solving the problem judicially.”

After the decision from the Court of Final Appeal, the government will wait to see their position reaffirmed in legal terms. “Between the government of the Macau SAR and the buyers of the housing units,” there aren’t any relations of credit, debt or any matters regarding responsibilities that can lead to any compensation or claim.

Many of the affected said they were not happy with the solution given by the government regarding aspects such as the type of apartments to be built and the fact that mortgages contracted with credit institution still need to be fulfilled by the buyers. MDT

