Gov’t should rethink pedestrian ‘black spots’

The Central District Community Advisory Board member, António Monteiro, wants the government to rethink its approach to pedestrian traffic “black spots.”

In a speech delivered yesterday at the Central District Community Advisory Board meeting, Monteiro noted the recent Chinese New Year holiday season had “proven to be a huge challenge in controlling the flow of tourists and various rule violations,” noting that it is advisable that authorities find an approach different from simply fining those committing infractions.

He suggested using a surveillance system on the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro and other locations considered “black spots” for traffic offenses and accidents to deter tourists and locals committing traffic offenses and, consequently, preventing accidents.

Another area for improvement is signage at these problematic locations, the same advisor said. This would reduce vehicle speeds in certain tourist areas and help both pedestrians and vehicles by preventing pedestrian infractions and accidents.

Another aspect that needed serious reflection is the way local entities (both governmental and private) do promotions to visitors. Monteiro wants local entities to give the “correct example” of behavior that we wish to promote.

This suggestion comes after several governmental as well as private entities, namely hotels, have been found using, to promote Macau and their services, photos and videos wherein people were posing on the streets for photos and videos and having “playful activities on the roads.”

Monteiro called for a more responsible and mindful attitude from these organizations when promoting Macau in not depicting behaviors that we do not want to see replicated.

Although he called for a more pedagogical approach, he does not disagree with the fining of those who, for instance, “do not pass on pedestrian crossings and places with traffic lights,” being an advocate for an increase of the penalties for such actions that show a clear disrespect for basic rules.

Addressing the government’s proposed new rules on the review of the Road Traffic Law, he suggested a “points system” for traffic infractions be extended to tourists who violate the rules.

Before the implementation of such rules and to avoid public outcry, he called for the wide publication of the rules at border posts, hotels and on social media.

In general, Monteiro wanted not only locals to be responsible for the Macau’s image but also tourists who can help model citizenship and respect for the city they are visiting to improve the overall “image of Macau as a true world tourism and leisure center.”