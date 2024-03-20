Gov’t to launch digital support service for 600 SMEs in first phase

The government has unveiled a detailed plan for the 2024 SME Digital Support Services in Macau. The plan aims to promote the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Macau, specifically in marketing and payment operations. Its goal is to expand remote business channels, reduce operating costs, optimize management, and improve efficiency.

The plan targets 600 SMEs in the retail, catering, life services, wholesale, and manufacturing industries during the first phase. In the first part, enterprises will receive six hours of digital operations training conducted by staff from the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center. To participate in the training course, companies are required to send one to two employees.

In the second part, qualified companies receive digital system solutions, valued up to MOP18,000. The companies choose from different plans offered by suppliers and report their selection. The construction costs of the chosen system are then paid directly to the supplier by the center.

The application process involves online registration and uploading required documents, such as a business’s latest tax copy, identity documents, and photos of its premises. After the application period, a lottery is conducted to determine the processing order.

To be eligible for the plan, companies must be legally registered and operated in Macau, have no more than 100 employees, be in proper operating condition, and have physical operating premises in Macau. They should also have obtained, or be applying for, integrity points from the Macau Consumer Council.

The entire plan consists of registration, training, diagnosis and evaluation, supplier selection, installation, and settlement. There are two application periods which are from May 6 to 26 and Nov. 11 to 29.

Budget for SME support at MOP14 million

Director for the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) Tai Kin Ip said that the total budget for digital support services for SMEs stands at MOP14 million. He also said that digital solutions for the catering industry must include self-ordering and self-checkout functions – a major trend now, especially in the mainland. Tai said there are also stores in Macau that facilitate this but hopes that companies can catch up with the current popular methods to provide more convenience for consumers. Staff Reporter