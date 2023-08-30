Gov’t to launch subsidy scheme for cultural sites’ preservation

A historical site maintenance subsidy program is expected to be launched in October, subsidizing 50% of each project’s expenditure, with an upper limit of MOP2 million, according to the Cultural Heritage Committee.

The Cultural Development Fund will have a budget of MOP20 million on the subsidy program.

According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau president and acting chairman of the committee, Leong Wai Man, the subsidy is for buildings that have been assessed or are yet to be assessed, or the maintenance of real estate with cultural value. It is initially estimated that more than 600 buildings will be eligible.

Meanwhile, the official also announced that the authorities had earlier launched the Chio Mansion revitalization plan, and successively carried out historical data collection, debris removal works, architectural surveying and mapping and the formulation of restoration plans.

The restoration project will be carried out at a later date.

Located on a narrow alley near the Senado Square, the mansion was purchased by the IC for MOP8 million.

The purchase caused controversies due to the lack disclosure of the purchase. Staff Reporter