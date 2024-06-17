Gov’t to provide financial support for students in Hengqin

In a move to deepen education cooperation between Guangdong and Macau, the Executive Council has formulated new administrative regulations to provide financial support for Macau students studying in Guangdong province during the 2024/2025 school year.

This also extends to local students studying in Hengqin.

According to Secretary for Administration and Justice and Executive Council spokesperson, André Cheong, there will be tuition and related fee subsidies for students attending schools run by local school-running entities in Shenzhen, with priority given to Macau residents in admissions.

However, school-running entities must submit accounting and audit reports, and ensure curriculum and student evaluations comply with Macau regulations.

Also, the official said high school students must attend 80% of summer courses organized by the Education and Youth Development Bureau from June to August 2025 to receive the subsidies.

Tuition subsidies maintain the previous year’s upper limits – MOP8,000 for preschool to high school, while school supplies subsidies range from MOP1,150 for preschool to MOP1,700 for high school.

SUBSIDIES INCREASED BY MOP12 MILLION

The total amount of the above two subsidies is approximately MOP49.8 million, an increase of MOP12 million compared with last year. This is mainly due to the overall increase of more than 300 students in the number of students and the opening of a school for Macau children in Hengqin. Howard Tong