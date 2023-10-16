Gov’t to raise minimum wage to MOP7,072 next year

The local government announced on Friday that it will raise Macau’s minimum wage to MOP7,072 in 2024, an increase of MOP416 from the current MOP6,656.

The announcement was made during a press conference after the Executive Council (ExCo) presented an amendment to the Law 5/2020.

The bill that proposes the amendment to the current value to MOP7,072 per month (equivalent to MOP1,632 per week, MOP272 per day, or MOP34 per hour) will now be sent to the Legislative Assembly for discussion and approval.

The law requires that minimum wage be reviewed every two years after the new law comes into force.

The ExCo said the decision was made after “general consideration of the macroeconomy and the evolution of the labor market in Macau.”

Also considered was how the law’s implementation would impact workers, employers and the economic revival of Macau. The opinions of representatives of both sides were heard at the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs.

The government claims the decision is a “balanced one” and considers factors such as the employers’ business environment, the guarantee of workers’ rights and interests, and the ability of consumers to accept this change.

It proposes that this change be enforced from January 1, 2024.

The amendment also does not consider any changes to the professions that are covered by the statutory minimum wage in Macau, which includes only the local cleaning and security staff working in residential buildings.

No changes for

domestic workers

The government said domestic workers are not to be included in the minimum wage law as they have a “special regime,” in response to questions on the topic.

Replying to a media inquiry on the topic at the press conference, the director of the Labour Affairs Bureau, Wong Chi Hong, said domestic workers have a different regime and a different minimum wage ceiling of MOP3,500.

He also noted that domestic workers also benefit from food and lodging at their employer’s house or receive equivalent compensation.

According to Wong, the average domestic worker’s salary is currently between MOP3,500 and MOP5,000 per month, but he did not rule out a potential review of the minimum requirement, which is currently set at MOP3,500.