GP Committee pledges close contact with FIA on F3 changes

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) said it has been in close contact with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) to coordinate the FIA races. This comes after the FIA released a statement yesterday morning, noting that it is making a change to the Formula 3 car model used in Macau this year. Regarding the specific details about the participating drivers and cars for the 71st Macau Grand Prix, the “MGPOC will maintain close communication with the FIA and will announce further details to the public in due course,” the committee said in a statement.

