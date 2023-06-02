GP Museum gaining traction in visitation but still a lot of potential

Since its opening after the complete renovation, the Macau Grand Prix Museum has attracted some 120,000 visitors.

According to the deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Cheng Wai Tong, since the reopening of the borders and resumption of tourism activities, the museum has been gaining some traction in terms of visitation but is still far from reaching its peak capacity, Cheng said yesterday on the sidelines of the celebration of the new museum second anniversary.

The same official said that the museum is currently receiving an average of about 600 visitors per day while its capacity is estimated to be around 2,200.

According to the statistics of MGTO, from the total of 120,000 visitors, some 40,000 (one-third) have visited the museum this year (January to May), reaching an average of about 8,000 visitors per month, a fact that Cheng says makes the government optimistic that the figure could rise more over the summer holidays.

Celebrating the second anniversary yesterday, the museum introduced some new elements including a new and more realistic Motorcycle Grand Prix race simulator as well as a 360-degree self-video-taking platform.

The MGTO deputy director also noted that the full resumption of visitors to Macau and the resumption in hosting many activities and events attracts even more visitors. These events include sports competitions, cultural performances, and concerts.

Questioned if the museum is planning any special activity for the 70th anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix this year, Cheng said that the matter is still being discussed but hinted that during this time the museum might allow visitors to enter and experience the venue free of charge.