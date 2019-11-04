Grand Prix | Macau companies support return of Flörsch to Guia

After a lengthy drama that saw several steps forward and backward, German driver Sophia Flörsch has finally announced that she will be contesting this year’s Macau Grand Prix (GP).

Although this announcement has been expected since the driver took the last day of the Formula 3 (F3) post-season tests at Valencia’s Circuit two weeks ago, the official announcement came first by both the driver and the team (HWA Racelab) through their social media platforms last week and then through the confirmation of the motorsports international governing body FIA over the weekend.

Even if the participation of the racer in the FIA F3 World Cup was not much of a surprise, the announcement also confirmed which companies were supporting the German’s return to Guia Circuit.

Among those personally thanked by the driver for their support are the historical Macau Racing Team – Theodore Racing – from Teddy Yip Jr as well as the local gaming operator MGM Macau and Premium & Collectibles Trading Co., Ltd, owner of the brand Ixo Models.

Although it was not disclosed how these companies contributed to her return, Flörsch had previously said that the only factor stopping her racing again in Macau was budgetary issues, revealing to Hoje Macau that she needed around MOP585,000 to race in this year’s GP.

According to several motorsports media experts in Spain, at the time of Valencia’s test with HWA Racelab, the team had presented to the racer a “more accessible and reduced rate” in order to grant her the team’s third car, which was open after Dutch racer Bent Viscaal dropped out from the team.

The official acknowledgment by the FIA of Flörsch’s participation in the Macau GP was not the only one, as the organizers also revealed the names of the drivers that will fill the remaining empty seats in several teams completing the 30-driver line-up.

The Dutchman Richard Verschoor, a former Red Bull Junior Team member and Spanish F4 champion, will be racing in Macau under the colors of MP Motorsport in car number 21, while car number 22 from Jenzer Motorsport will welcome the return of Indian driver Arjun Maini to Macau, who is currently racing at the F2 series.

The last three seats left open at Campos Racing and Hitech Grand Prix and Trident Motorsport will be taken by the British racing driver Enaam Ahmed and the Italians Leonardo Pulcini and Alessio Lorandi, which now completes the final list.