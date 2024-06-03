Grand Prix Museum marks third anniversary of expansion

The Macau Grand Prix Museum celebrated its third anniversary of expansion Tuesday, having welcomed over 264,812 visitors since reopening June 1, 2021, according to Tourism Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes. Fernandes was originally worried that inclement weather yesterday might curb attendance, but over 500 people had entered by noon. The museum holds activities and runs a gift redemption area in hopes of letting residents and tourists enjoy its offerings. Last year alone, it saw 18,856 visitors, a 1.25 times increase from the year before. The museum aims to preserve Grand Prix racing culture through “edutainment and entertainment.” Monthly attendance has grown 1.36 times higher on average so far this year than the same period in 2021.

