Grand Prix Museum presents new exhibition with Lego

The Macao Grand Prix Museum has partnered with Lego Hong Kong to present a new special exhibition featuring a true-to-size Lego Formula 3 race car model.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is a 1:1 scale Lego model of a Formula 3 race car, designed and built by “Lego Certified Master” Hung Tze Kin. The car, made from over 300,000 LEGO bricks, took seven weeks to complete and features a lotus pattern and the number 25, representing the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR.

“We are very pleased that the Macau Grand Prix Museum has cooperated with Lego Hong Kong for the first time to organize a special exhibition at the museum,” said Macao Government Tourism Office director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

In addition to viewing the life-sized replica, visitors can build their own miniature racers using Lego pieces at interactive workshops running through to Aug. 31. Special offers include a coupon for a free set, or a 10% discount on select Lego products.

“It is hoped that this event will enrich visitors’ experience of visiting Macau, promote the cross-border integration of ‘Tourism + Sports,’ complement the SAR Government’s strategy of appropriate economic diversification, whilst simultaneously celebrating the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Macau SAR,” Fernandes said.

The museum has previously partnered with Lego Hong Kong to depict Macau landmarks, like the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Senado Square, using Lego bricks. This exhibit represents their most ambitious collaboration to date.

“This is probably the biggest Lego exhibit we have created with Lego Hong Kong.”

Fernandes said the museum regularly collaborates with brands “to make itself more interesting every time” and to give it “new life.” Along with Lego, past exhibits have involved Madame Tussauds wax figures and virtual reality technology from PICO.

The special exhibition runs through to Aug. 31. The Macao Grand Prix Museum aims to attract locals and tourists enjoying the Labor Day holiday and summer breaks through its interactive focus on motorsports culture. Staff Reporter