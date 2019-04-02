Great times | A Chef Shares His Secrets

Have you ever watched a chef’s tv show, and been inspired by the way he or she creates the most delicious dishes? But what if you could watch a celebrity chef sharing his cooking methods and tips in person? For 28 lucky people, this could be a real experience with Chef Graham Elliot’s unique demo and dinner session at his restaurant, Coast at MGM COTAI.

With his signature white glasses and bubbly personality, Chef Graham is a familiar face in the world of celebrity chefs. Chef Graham, a self-proclaimed “Navy brat”, who has traveled the world and all fifty US states, has accrued many prestigious accolades including multiple James Beard Foundation Nominations. In fact, Chef Graham became the youngest four-star chef at age 27 to be named in any major U.S. city and was named one of Food & Wine magazine’s “Best New Chefs” in 2004. His restaurant, Graham Elliot, went on to become one of only 15 restaurants in the U.S. to be awarded two Michelin stars. After 10 seasons with the MasterChef and MasterChef Jr. franchise, Chef Graham joined Bravo’s Emmy-Award-winning hit cooking competitions, Top Chef as a full-time judge. He is also the host and star of Bravo’s digital series, “Going Off the Menu.”

Having lived in California, Chef Graham shares, “I know what it means to cook light, seasonal, and most importantly, delicious food! I am excited to share my whimsical approach to cooking with the sophisticated foodies and diners in Macau!”

And that’s exactly what he’ll be doing at his upcoming demo and dinner session. For two nights only on April 6 and 7, Chef Graham will conduct a live cooking session for only 14 guests per night. He will be demonstrating his signature dishes from Coast, namely Deconstructed Caesar with White Anchovy and Brioche Twinkie, African Chicken 2.0 with Roasted Potato and Chorizo Vinaigrette, as well as Banana Split with Candied Hazelnut and Cherry. You’ll receive a special recipe card to recreate his dishes at home. And if you’re wondering, yes you will get to sample his creations!

A set dinner with wine pairing will be held after the demonstration, and will include more of Coast’s signature dishes like Truffle Parmesan Popcorn with Chopped Chives and Parisian Gnocchi with Asparagus and Sunny Egg.

As a sweet finish, every guest will receive a special memento of a replica of Chef Graham’s signature white glasses, as well as a signed polaroid group photo. You’ll also have a chance to purchase his cookbook, which he will autograph on the spot.

Don’t miss this chance to be one of 28 lucky guests to learn and dine with one of the world’s famous celebrity chefs! To make a reservation or for more information, call 8806 2328.

