‘Sands China Ltd. Asian Youth Elite Fencing League Macau 2024’ Draws to Successful Close

Co-organised by Sands China Ltd. and Asian Sports Development Ltd., the Sands China Ltd. Asian Youth Elite Fencing League Macau 2024 competition was successfully held Dec. 28-30 at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo.

First hosted in 2023 in Hong Kong, the competition made its Macao debut this year with support from the Macao Sports Bureau and the Macao Government Tourism Office. Nearly 800 young fencers aged 6-14 from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, the United States, and other regions engaged in 24 individual and 12 team events, providing a platform for young fencers specialising in foil, épée, and sabre.

Fencing has gained popularity in Hong Kong and Macao in recent years, and this event offered young fencers the chance to experience the excitement of a major competition at Cotai Expo.

Sands China co-organised this significant sporting event in alignment with the Macao government’s economic diversification strategy. By establishing this major international competition in Macao, the company aims to enhance Macao’s global influence, contribute to shining a spotlight on Macao’s identity as a “City of Sports,” and solidify its position as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

The event weekend included the Sands Cares Presents: All-Round Fencing Experience, featuring Olympic silver medallist and South Korean fencer Yoon Jisu, Hong Kong fencing representative Iris Lam, and Hong Kong men’s épée athletes Low Ho Tin and Royce Chan Lok Hei. They shared their career experiences and challenges with Macao youth, encouraging them to fearlessly pursue their dreams and stay dedicated to their goals. Participants received hands-on guidance and first-time fencers learned basic fencing techniques. Professional physical therapists shared tips on preventing sports injuries.

Sands China’s support of the Asian Youth Elite Fencing League is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts. Over two decades, Sands China has sponsored and organised various sporting events and ancillary community events featuring international sports stars, encouraging public interest in sports while attracting tourists and athletes from overseas to visit Macao and experience its charm.