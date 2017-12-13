Greater Bay Area tourism federation established

The Tourism Federation of Cities in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Bay Area held its first members’ assembly in Hengqin yesterday.

During the assembly, the Federation approved its internal rules.

Initiated by the Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province, the Hong Kong Tourism Commission and the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and under the guidance of the China National Tourism Administration (CNTA), the federation is a new organization for comprehensive cooperation of tourism authorities of the nine cities in Guangdong Province – Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing – as well as the two Special Administrative Regions, Hong Kong and Macau.

Among the federation goals is the building of “a quality living circle ideal for inhabitation, work and travel.”

The Secretariat of the federation is set up at the Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province, and the first Rotating Chairman of the year is the Tourism Administration of Guangzhou Municipality.

Upholding the principle of “concerted development, joint branding and market sharing”, the Federation will promote communication and cooperation among members through resource integration, image promotion, collaborative marketing and other means, as all members join hands to forge a world-class travel destination.

The CNTA director general of the Department of Affairs on Tourism of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, Li Yaying, remarked that tourism is a rising industry and a new era of holistic tourism development has arrived.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the MGTO,

the establishment of the federation will not only push forward tourism cooperation and interchanges between the three destinations but will also foster their joint branding as one international tourism destination. The statement continues to say that the cooperation will forge a new tourism benchmark as a world-class bay area, creating a strong momentum for the tourism development of the entire region of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as national tourism development.

Guangdong launches measures for greater bay area

THE GUANGDONG Security Department yesterday announced 18 measures to assist the Greater Bay Area plan. The 18 measures encompass six fields, including security force cooperation, border entry of people and vehicles, and talented people’s residence concerning the three regions. The Hengqin Free Trade Zone will allow a maximum of 800 Macau single plated cars to enter the zone. This number is seven times the current value, in terms of said vehicle permissions. Macau’s single plated cars will also be waived from undergoing annual checking within the next six years.

