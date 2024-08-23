Green schools and shops honored for environmental efforts

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has announced the winners of its annual Green Schools and Green Supermarkets Award Scheme for sustainability. A total of 54 schools participated in the Green School Award Scheme, with 39 winning awards – the most in the program’s history. Lou Hau School Middle School received the top honor, the “Green School Platinum Award.” While the Green Supermarket Recognition Scheme awarded San Miu Supermarket’s Shek Pai Wan and Lang Yue Ju branches Gold, while 15 supermarket branches won Silver and 40 earned Bronze. The full list of winners is available on the bureau’s website

