Green Week aims to inspire environmental stewardship

Macau’s 44th Green Week, organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, will take place from March 15 to 23, with the theme “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together.” The event includes guided eco-tours, activities for caring for tree saplings, and educational booths on conservation. The opening carnival is scheduled for March 15 and 16 in Taipa, featuring workshops and games. Over 40 activities will engage the community, culminating in a tree conservation event on March 23.

Related