Group pushes for more leisure space in Iao Hon

The “People’s Alliance for the Construction of Macau” (Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau) has called for more leisure spaces in Areia Preta, following a visit with residents to gather feedback on local businesses and quality of life in the area. According to the group, residents expressed concerns over reduced recreational areas due to a sandwich housing project in Iao Hon, urging the need for more open spaces. Earlier this month, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) announced that construction will soon begin on the government’s first sandwich-class public housing. The association suggested adding facilities like badminton courts and skate parks, while calling for improved maintenance of storm corridors to ensure safety.

