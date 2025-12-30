Groups call for broader coordination to improve mobility for the visually impaired

The city has made gradual progress in upgrading barrier-free infrastructure in recent years, but further improvements are needed to better support the daily mobility of people with visual impairments, according to community representatives.

Chan Wai Teng, director of the Rehabilitation Center for the Blind under the Macau Holy House of Mercy, said current efforts have focused on improving public services, introducing new technologies and consulting user groups during policy design.

However, gaps remain in the continuity of street facilities, accessibility in private premises, and the practical application of assistive technologies.

As cited in a Macao Daily News report, she noted that the core mobility needs of visually impaired residents fall into three areas: safe road access, ease of entry into public and private spaces, and the usability of assistive tools.

She stressed that addressing these issues requires coordinated action by the government, local communities and civil society groups.

According to Chan, the government has been improving accessibility and exploring the use of artificial intelligence, robotics, and other technologies to assist visually impaired users.

Feedback from user groups is typically sought before new measures are introduced. Issues noted in recent audit reports, such as damaged tactile paving and obstructions along pedestrian routes, have also prompted follow-up reviews and remedial work.

From a district perspective, the northern districts – home to a relatively higher concentration of visually impaired residents – have been prioritized for upgrades to tactile paving and related facilities. Other areas, including the central districts and outlying islands, still require more comprehensive coverage.

In terms of technology, Macau has trialled assistive devices such as smart glasses and support robots imported from overseas and Hong Kong.

Some products, however, have proven difficult to roll out widely due to their size, visibility, or limited adaptability to local conditions. Chan said such tools should first be refined for indoor environments before being extended to outdoor public spaces, with adjustments made to reflect Macau’s urban layout.

While most private premises provide basic accessibility features, Chan said that installing tactile guidance systems remains challenging.

“In practice, assistance from staff often helps bridge this gap,” she said, adding that she welcomed plans to introduce accessibility-related legislation and urged continued dialogue with affected groups to ensure future policies and facilities are practical, inclusive and effectively implemented.

