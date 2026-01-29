Wet market rep calls for comprehensive plan to optimize development for evolving consumer market

The Tamagini Barbosa Market is at the center of discussions as the government outlines its intent to gradually revitalize local wet markets in this year’s Policy Address.

Officials are calling for greater consideration of feedback from residents and market vendors, particularly regarding a comprehensive plan to optimize development and adapt to the evolving consumer market, including the installation of dine-in facilities.

In the Policy Address, the government announced plans to gradually restructure wet markets to create new models that emphasize dry-wet separation and offer diverse consumer experiences.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) revealed plans to standardize Tamagini Barbosa Market in two phases and introduce a cooked food center, with completion expected in the first quarter of next year.

Public broadcaster TDM’s regular radio program yesterday focused on market revitalization, featuring guest O Cheng Wong, president of the Macau Vendors Mutual Aid Association. He noted that Tamagini Barbosa Market has been in operation for over 20 years, but its facilities have become outdated, impacting operations amid declining foot traffic and business volume.

“Although hardware facilities were upgraded during the reconstruction 20 years ago, the market’s competitive model was lacking,” he said. As competition from surrounding shops intensified, the market’s ability to attract customers weakened, resulting in an increasing number of vacant stalls, particularly those selling basic necessities like food, rice, and meat.

He noted that the market currently has about 30 operational stalls, a 50% decrease from the 62 stalls operating four years ago, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamagini Barbosa Market holds many childhood memories and local significance, serving not only as a shopping destination but also as a cultural hub that attracts residents of all ages, including the younger generation.

In light of the government’s efforts to revitalize the market through optimization projects and attract more consumers, the market representative suggested that while expanding the cooked food center, the government should also diversify dining options to meet public demand.

He emphasized that innovative promotional and management strategies are essential for fostering the market’s self-sustaining development and boosting foot traffic, particularly by catering to students’ dining needs.

Another guest speaker, Wong Chio U, deputy convener of the Northern District Community Service Consultative Council, noted a growing interest among young people in using the “market” platform for entrepreneurship, noting that last year’s tender for Taipa Market received over 400 applications.

He commended the IAM for its clear positioning of Tamagini Barbosa Market, particularly with multiple large-scale developments planned around it, including the citizens’ sports park. “Currently housing about 20 stalls offering daily groceries and cooked food,” he said, “Tamagini Barbosa Market needs to incorporate dine-in areas to meet increasing customer demand.”

Wong also called for enhanced operational management, suggesting that greater involvement from private entities and community organizations could drive innovative breakthroughs in the market’s promotion and operations.

“With the popularity of short videos and Macau’s increased exposure, many tourists are drawn to markets in the northern district, particularly the Iao Hon Market,” he noted. “As one of Macau’s most comprehensive markets, it includes hawker stalls, a cooked food center, traditional meat and fish sections, fresh produce, and retail groceries, fully showcasing Macau’s diversity.”

He emphasized that markets are not merely shopping venues but essential community spaces where residents can experience local life.

The program highlighted Taipa Market, which incorporated an area of “Gastronomy + Culture and Creativity,” resulting in a significant increase in foot traffic – from approximately 1,000 daily visitors to over 7,500, nearly quadrupling the previous volume.

Guest speakers stressed that each wet market has unique customer demands, product features, and market positioning, underscoring the need for tailored optimization strategies based on local conditions.

Meanwhile, as consumer patterns shift and competition from surrounding shops intensifies, foot traffic at wet markets has declined. O reminded stall owners that sustainable development necessitates preparation for upgrading and transformation.

He stressed the need for collaboration among government agencies, community organizations, and current market management companies to provide complementary support, such as training operators and encouraging mindset shifts, to ensure business longevity.

Addressing the issue of market and hawker stall licenses limiting sales diversity, he urged the IAM to expedite competitive bidding to enhance market offerings. Simultaneously, he recommended revising license-related restrictions to facilitate sustainable development for both markets and hawker zones.

