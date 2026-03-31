CE urges youth to align ambitions with national development

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai appealed to Macau’s youth to synchronize their aspirations with national development and the territory’s prosperity, stressing the importance of the “greater good of the nation.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the seventhterm leadership of the Macau Youth Federation, the CE shared three hopes for the city’s youth, emphasizing that the government highly values youth development and will continue to improve policies and programs to support it.

The CE linked his speech to the national “15th FiveYear Plan” outline, stating it reflects the central government’s strong support for Macau. He repeated that his administration is speeding up the drafting of Macau’s “third FiveYear Plan” to guide the territory’s economic and social development over the next five years and to align it with the national outline. He also encouraged young people to share ideas and voice their generation’s views and suggestions.

In his remarks, Sam outlined three hopes for young people, emphasizing that their growth depends on personal dedication but encouraging them to align their ambitions with national development and Macau’s prosperity. He urged youth to study hard, confront difficulties bravely, and pursue challenges through persistent effort and concrete actions, reflecting the enterprising spirit of Macau’s new-era generation. He also called on them to be innovative and take responsibility in seizing major development opportunities and tackling future challenges in the region’s work.

“I hope young people will dare to explore and experiment, dare to be pioneers, lead breakthroughs with innovative thinking, and embrace transformation with a sense of responsibility,” the CE said, adding that they should inject fresh vitality into society and open up new possibilities for the times.

Like this: Like Loading...