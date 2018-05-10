Groups express disappointment over Tam’s unfulfilled promise

Two migrant group representatives have expressed disappointment over the surge in childbirth fees, which would significantly affect vulnerable groups in the region, particularly domestic workers.

In March, representatives from the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (IMWU) and Greens Philippines Migrant Workers Union met with the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam, who promised them that domestic helpers would only see a three-times hike in the childbirth fee and not nine times as has been implemented.

“He [Tam] said before that domestic workers would not be charged nine times higher, but only three times from the original cost of both normal and cesarean delivery [so] this makes us unhappy,” said Wariyanti told the Times.

Although the Social Affairs Bureau (IAS) would provide a subsidy for non- local women who earn below MOP4,050 per month, amounting to two-thirds of the service of the childbirth delivery cost, Wariyanti expressed fears that the application process may still be problematic.

Benedicta Palcon from the Greens Philippines Migrant Workers Union acknowledged that the subsidies would not be of help as the overall expense would not only equal to MOP2,925, citing other hospital expenses.

The adjusted fees of delivery services for non-resident parents will be officially applied starting from June 1. A dispatch concerning the topic, signed by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam was also published in the Official Gazette. Low-income migrant workers who earn less than MOP4,050 per month are eligible to apply to the government to get a waiver for two-thirds of the service she would need to pay for childbirth delivery.

The subsidy policy will only apply to families where a marriage certificate is provided. De facto marriages will be excluded.

The migrant representatives noted that they were expecting a much lower fee for non-residents after Tam’s assurance to the migrant workers.

Meanwhile, Wariyanti added another problem that could occur, as many domestic workers do not earn the same amount of salary as written in the contract.

“Many domestic helpers do not earn what is written in the contract. The actual payment is less so it’s going to be difficult,” she said.

The migrant groups previously said that the government did not consult with their associations before announcing it would hike birthing fees in February.

Meanwhile, a non-resident worker is currently facing a setback as she plans to give birth in the region in July, adding that she would have to go back to the Philippines to give birth by cesarean section.

Jhunnafe Mijares, working in an integrated resort, lamented she would still have to process documents to allow her to fly home.

“I’m supposed to give birth here, all has been settled after asking for a quotation at the public hospital […] but after the announcement a few days ago, we resorted to go back home and just give birth there rather than paying over MOP17,000,” she said.

The migrant worker, wife of Loreto Mijares who was granted a Honorific Title – Prestige Award by the government – admitted that it is problematic to fly back home at this stage of pregnancy, stressing that she would have to go back home alone.

“It was really a sudden decision and it has affected my schedule work. I have already bought tickets for my parents to come in July to assist us but we have no choice but to forfeit it,” said Mijares.

“I understand that they’ll have to increase the fees but even for us it’s too much. It’s almost twice our salary,” she added.

Meanwhile, Loreto is still worried that some airlines may not allow her to fly back home, adding that she would have to take another flight to her province.

“At this stage, I already cannot travel alone as it’s inconvenient but I have no choice. C-section delivery here has become too expensive,” she added.

agnes lam against birth fee hike for migrants

LAWMAKER AND social critic Agnes Lam slammed the new law, which will come into effect by June 1. “I do not feel comfortable with this one. If these people are not working in Macau and the government charges more I have no objection. But for those working here, whether they are permanent or not, our health system should be taking care of them somehow,” said Lam, who spoke on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of her office. “It’s not okay for them to ask [non-local women] to go back to their countries and give birth. That’s not humane. I do not support this decision, I do not like this policy,” Lam added. The legislator stressed that the child birth costs for locals and for those non-residents who are integrated in the society should remain equal.

