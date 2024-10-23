Guangdong and Macau promote telecom cooperation

Guangdong and Macau officials met Tuesday to discuss ways to promote telecommunications sector development.

The Guangdong delegation, led by the Communist Party Secretary of the Guangdong Communications Administration (GCA), Cai Lizhi, was warmly welcomed by Director Lau Wai Meng of the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT).

During the meeting, the two sides shared the latest advancements in their respective communications sectors and deliberated on matters related to cross-border communications, cybersecurity implementation, and other regulatory issues, sources have reported.

The authorities viewed the gathering as an effective means to foster communication and interaction between the two regions, expressing a shared willingness to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between Guangdong and Macau operators.

The goal is to deliver more innovative and high-quality communications services and smart applications to the residents of the Greater Bay Area.

Following the meeting, the GCA and a business delegation from the Guangdong Communications Industry Association, accompanied by CTT, visited several key telecommunications entities in Macau.

These included the Macau Telecommunications Company Ltd., China Telecom (Macau) Limited, the Cybersecurity Incident Alert and Response Centre, and the State Key Laboratory of Smart City Internet of Things at the University of Macau.

The discussion helped strengthen collaboration between the two areas, especially regarding communication technologies and online security.

It aims to advance how communication services are developed jointly in the larger region.

The goal is to spur more innovation and progress through increased cooperation across industries. VC